Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.07% of GrowGeneration at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in GrowGeneration during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRWG. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $35.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on GrowGeneration from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on GrowGeneration from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other GrowGeneration news, COO Tony Sullivan sold 40,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,284,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sean Stiefel sold 500,000 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $15,590,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 748,487 shares of company stock valued at $23,075,797. 13.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GRWG opened at $58.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,163.03 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.49. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $59.24.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $55.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrowGeneration Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

Read More: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.