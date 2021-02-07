Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Trims Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 67.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,639,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,729,417,000 after purchasing an additional 47,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,774 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,049,908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,854 shares during the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,554,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $738,573,000 after acquiring an additional 133,310 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 552,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $262,275,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,677,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 14,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.95, for a total transaction of $8,928,962.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.01, for a total value of $48,000.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,809.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,000 shares of company stock valued at $64,263,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $510.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $670.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $572.56.

NYSE:TDG opened at $605.00 on Friday. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $660.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $593.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $531.50.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The aerospace company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.94. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.