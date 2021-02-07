Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Avantor in a research note issued on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Avantor’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 44.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Avantor’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

AVTR stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Avantor has a 12-month low of $6.66 and a 12-month high of $30.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 248.83, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

In other news, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 36,016,093 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $893,559,267.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield sold 412,188 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total transaction of $11,162,051.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,147,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,155,274.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,624,471 shares of company stock worth $910,119,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,519,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,849,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,641 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 825,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,227,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Avantor by 427.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 96,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 78,173 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries worldwide. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

