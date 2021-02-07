Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the information technology service provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

CTSH has been the subject of several other reports. Societe Generale cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, 140166 raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.88.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $74.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.54.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 10,896 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $482,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $423,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at $237,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.24, for a total value of $36,291.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,607.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Nelson Fox, Jr. sold 6,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total transaction of $540,712.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,400,260.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,561 shares of company stock valued at $828,293. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

