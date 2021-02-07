Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on American Airlines Group Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for American Airlines Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu forecasts that the airline will earn ($4.53) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($11.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.95) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Seaport Global Securities downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. 140166 boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.29.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $17.19 on Friday. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $30.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 386.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 914,646 shares of the airline’s stock worth $11,241,000 after purchasing an additional 726,713 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,904 shares of the airline’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 689.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the airline’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

Featured Article: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.