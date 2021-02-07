Joint Ventures 1-Day Volume Tops $5,920.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 25.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $31,819.56 and approximately $5,920.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.06 or 0.00062906 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $468.64 or 0.01225114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.68 or 0.06618304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006384 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00051720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00022884 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00017010 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00033248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

JOINT is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

