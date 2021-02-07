JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.43.

YY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of JOYY from $115.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th.

NASDAQ YY opened at $114.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.32 and a 200-day moving average of $84.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.19. JOYY has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $115.28.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $7.87. The company had revenue of $925.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.28 million. JOYY had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, analysts predict that JOYY will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of JOYY by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

