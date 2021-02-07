JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 17.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $13,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 662,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 17,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 34,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.16.

Shares of JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $142.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.14. The stock has a market cap of $420.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

