JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 217.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,930 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Independent Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.16.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $137.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,857,908.24. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.