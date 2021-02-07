JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) is Day & Ennis LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Day & Ennis LLC reduced its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,174 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF makes up about 3.0% of Day & Ennis LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC owned approximately 0.89% of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF worth $7,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 196,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after acquiring an additional 80,406 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIN opened at $59.83 on Friday. JPMorgan Diversified Return International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.09 and a 1 year high of $60.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.70.

