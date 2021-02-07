JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Day & Ennis LLC

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) by 67.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,866 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC owned approximately 0.79% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,849,000. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,424,000. Curtis Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 790.1% during the fourth quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 44,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after purchasing an additional 39,662 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,079,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 160.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 23,115 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JEPI stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.26. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.50 and a fifty-two week high of $56.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.