JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,873 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. owned 44.18% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,497,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 25.0% during the third quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,568,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $773,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.03. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.04 and a 12 month high of $52.16.

