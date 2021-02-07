Juggernaut Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $2.12 million and approximately $492,840.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded 70.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00050529 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.80 or 0.00176435 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00059501 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062953 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00229808 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00072686 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

