Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays raised Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE JNPR opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.83. The company has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day moving average is $23.03.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JNPR. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3,668.2% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 44,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 43,762 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 24,939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 638,346 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 27,428 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Juniper Networks by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,098 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.