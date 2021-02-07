Jupiter 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00 (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 67.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 41.3% lower against the US dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $48,940.79 and approximately $9.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.58 or 0.00050752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.81 or 0.00175729 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00060875 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00063277 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00232073 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.11 or 0.00072847 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official website is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

Jupiter Coin Trading

Jupiter can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

