Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

TKAYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TKAYY traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The company had a trading volume of 97,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,137. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It operates in Israel and European countries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

