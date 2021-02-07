JUST Price Hits $0.0372 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. JUST has a total market cap of $84.10 million and approximately $157.79 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One JUST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0372 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00176606 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00060011 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00062946 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00229824 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00072593 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

