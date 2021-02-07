JustBet (WINR) Reaches Market Cap of $224,340.41

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One JustBet token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a market cap of $224,340.41 and $154,902.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00050797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00178240 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.41 or 0.00062849 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00063236 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.79 or 0.00231172 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00072811 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet

JustBet Token Trading

JustBet can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

