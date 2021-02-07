Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the 3rd quarter worth $42,929,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at about $23,491,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 409.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 141,482 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after purchasing an additional 113,684 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its stake in Kansas City Southern by 23.8% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 587,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,270,000 after purchasing an additional 112,847 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,160,000 after purchasing an additional 95,150 shares during the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KSU. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Cowen upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.55.

Shares of KSU stock opened at $209.18 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $223.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $207.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.51%.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian D. Hancock sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $576,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,381,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.