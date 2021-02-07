Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp cut its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSU. Harding Loevner LP grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $209.18 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 25.51%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

