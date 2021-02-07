Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Sold by Chase Investment Counsel Corp

Chase Investment Counsel Corp lessened its stake in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,366 shares during the period. Chase Investment Counsel Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 19,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $209.18 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $223.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.55.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total value of $1,013,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

