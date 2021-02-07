KARMA (KARMA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.37 Million

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded down 13.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 7th. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and $119.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KARMA has traded 55.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KARMA alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003596 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.82 or 0.00116877 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA Token Profile

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 tokens. The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . KARMA’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_11092 . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

Buying and Selling KARMA

KARMA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KARMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KARMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.