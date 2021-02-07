Kava.io Tops One Day Trading Volume of $161.95 Million (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded up 46.8% against the US dollar. Kava.io has a market capitalization of $191.44 million and approximately $161.95 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava.io token can now be purchased for $3.27 or 0.00008524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kava.io alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00344325 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002213 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008823 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00004963 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $803.78 or 0.02094563 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 116,071,759 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,524,186 tokens. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . Kava.io’s official website is www.kava.io

Buying and Selling Kava.io

Kava.io can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kava.io Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava.io and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.