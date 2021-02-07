KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.94.

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in KB Home by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in KB Home in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KBH opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

