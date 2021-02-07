KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.94.
KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of KB Home in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.
In related news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,085,760.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,161,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
NYSE KBH opened at $42.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.91 and its 200 day moving average is $36.27.
KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.
About KB Home
KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.
See Also: Earnings Reports
Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.