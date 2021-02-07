Keep Network (KEEP) Price Tops $0.32 on Top Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. Keep Network has a market cap of $150.80 million and $1.53 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Keep Network has traded up 23.5% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000837 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.57 or 0.00050818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.33 or 0.00187835 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00064664 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063984 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.68 or 0.00232900 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00074336 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,945,104 tokens. Keep Network’s official website is keep.network

Buying and Selling Keep Network

Keep Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Keep Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.