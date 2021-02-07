Keep Network Tops One Day Volume of $2.10 Million (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. Keep Network has a total market cap of $149.43 million and $2.10 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Keep Network has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar. One Keep Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.80 or 0.00051664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.64 or 0.00179123 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.67 or 0.00064378 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00058409 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.16 or 0.00240497 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.28 or 0.00076400 BTC.

Keep Network Token Profile

Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 467,942,449 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

Keep Network Token Trading

