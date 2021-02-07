Keep3rV1 (KP3R) Trading Down 8.4% This Week

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $71.20 million and approximately $14.65 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Keep3rV1 has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Keep3rV1 token can now be purchased for $356.01 or 0.00931404 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001086 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00050635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $69.84 or 0.00182721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00063469 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00063760 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00234749 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00074025 BTC.

Keep3rV1 Profile

Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 tokens. Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a . Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network

Keep3rV1 Token Trading

Keep3rV1 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep3rV1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep3rV1 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep3rV1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

