Keep4r Price Reaches $14.56 on Top Exchanges (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 7th. Keep4r has a market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $136,709.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Keep4r has traded up 23.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Keep4r token can currently be purchased for approximately $14.56 or 0.00037646 BTC on exchanges.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,848 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

