Keep4r Price Tops $14.47 (KP4R)

Keep4r (CURRENCY:KP4R) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Keep4r token can currently be bought for approximately $14.47 or 0.00038310 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Keep4r has traded 22.4% higher against the US dollar. Keep4r has a total market cap of $1.09 million and $139,561.00 worth of Keep4r was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Keep4r alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00050678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.78 or 0.00174168 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00063042 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00239720 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00055271 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00072962 BTC.

Keep4r Profile

Keep4r’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,656 tokens. The official website for Keep4r is kp4r.network/#

Buying and Selling Keep4r

Keep4r can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Keep4r directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Keep4r should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Keep4r using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Keep4r Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Keep4r and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.