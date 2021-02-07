Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Stock Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $623,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 94,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,751,269.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.18.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.07. The company has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.93 and a 12-month high of $153.21.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 25.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

