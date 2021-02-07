Kin Tops One Day Volume of $612,284.00 (KIN)

Kin (CURRENCY:KIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. In the last week, Kin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Kin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kin has a total market capitalization of $74.12 million and approximately $612,284.00 worth of Kin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00175593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 32.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.86 or 0.00330315 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00063466 BTC.

Kin Coin Profile

Kin (KIN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,518,114,145,968 coins. The official message board for Kin is medium.com/kinfoundation . Kin’s official website is www.kin.org . Kin’s official Twitter account is @kin_foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kin is /r/KinFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kin

Kin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kin using one of the exchanges listed above.

