Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,159 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

See Also: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.