Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $1.11 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,210 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,289 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC opened at $58.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.28. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.09.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. 140166 increased their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.64.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,381,111.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

