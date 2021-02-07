Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Sells 14,087 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lowered its holdings in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 36.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,087 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Air Lease by 95.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Air Lease during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 12.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,880 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AL stock opened at $43.17 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $8.41 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.99.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02. Air Lease had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Lease from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

In other news, Director Jie Chen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $1,056,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $1,006,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,006,483.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,111,820. 6.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

