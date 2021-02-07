Komodo Achieves Market Cap of $94.37 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.76 or 0.00001968 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $94.37 million and $5.28 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.64 or 0.00239836 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.30 or 0.00088801 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00030944 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000097 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000579 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 124,133,972 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Komodo

Komodo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.