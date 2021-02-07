Krios (GIG) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.79 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Krios has traded up 226% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $3.79 million and $3.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Krios coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Krios Coin Profile

Krios (GIG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. Krios’ official website is www.krios.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GigCoin was created by Julie Diaz-Asper and Ana Roca Castro – two mom entrepreneurs with a lot of experience hiring folks for gigs with big brands: community managers, survey participants, blog post contributors, designers, and SEO experts. “

Buying and Selling Krios

Krios can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Krios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

