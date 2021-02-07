KuCoin Shares (KCS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $7.88 Million

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for about $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00063449 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.61 or 0.01259348 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,696.82 or 0.06993787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006425 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00053226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00017804 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00022868 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00034391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. The official website for KuCoin Shares is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

KuCoin Shares Token Trading

KuCoin Shares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

