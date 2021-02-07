KuCoin Shares (KCS) Price Hits $1.17

KuCoin Shares (CURRENCY:KCS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One KuCoin Shares token can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00002994 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KuCoin Shares has a market cap of $93.73 million and approximately $7.88 million worth of KuCoin Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, KuCoin Shares has traded 19.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KuCoin Shares alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00063040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $417.16 or 0.01103148 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,330.57 or 0.06163062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005775 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00049784 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.71 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00017050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00032211 BTC.

KuCoin Shares Profile

KuCoin Shares (KCS) is a token. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. KuCoin Shares’ total supply is 170,118,638 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 tokens. KuCoin Shares’ official website is www.kucoin.com . The Reddit community for KuCoin Shares is /r/kucoin . KuCoin Shares’ official Twitter account is @kucoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling KuCoin Shares

KuCoin Shares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Shares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Shares should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Shares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.