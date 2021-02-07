Kuende Trading 2.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (KUE)

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Kuende has a market cap of $288,336.00 and $58.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Kuende has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Kuende coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kuende Profile

Kuende (CRYPTO:KUE) is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende . Kuende’s official website is kuende.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

