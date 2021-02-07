Kusama Hits Market Cap of $967.66 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 7th. One Kusama token can currently be bought for $114.24 or 0.00297973 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kusama has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $967.66 million and approximately $126.43 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002609 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001079 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050522 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00179253 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00063354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $24.29 or 0.00063343 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.73 or 0.00234039 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.30 or 0.00073806 BTC.

Kusama Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network

Kusama Token Trading

Kusama can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kusama using one of the exchanges listed above.

