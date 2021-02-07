Kuverit Tops 1-Day Volume of $282.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 19% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar. Kuverit has a total market capitalization of $270,451.23 and approximately $282.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuverit alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.28 or 0.01244868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06808819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,372,093,925 coins. Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io . Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

Kuverit can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuverit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuverit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.