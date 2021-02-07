Kyber Network (KNC) Price Hits $1.61

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. Kyber Network has a market cap of $330.05 million and approximately $139.15 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kyber Network token can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00004267 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kyber Network has traded up 23.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00062533 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.36 or 0.01089105 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,310.84 or 0.06118133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005712 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00023630 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00016670 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00031401 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

Kyber Network (KNC) is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,275,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,768,115 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network

Kyber Network Token Trading

Kyber Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kyber Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.