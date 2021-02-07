La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.70 Million

Brokerages predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will report $468.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. La-Z-Boy reported sales of $475.86 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.90 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sidoti upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total value of $1,954,589.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 336,201 shares of company stock valued at $13,156,808 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 4.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in La-Z-Boy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 10,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in La-Z-Boy during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 91.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LZB opened at $39.78 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $46.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is currently 25.93%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

