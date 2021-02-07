La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.70 Million

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to announce $468.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $475.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $459.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.90 million.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LZB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sidoti upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

LZB opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.84. La-Z-Boy has a 1-year low of $15.61 and a 1-year high of $46.34. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.93%.

In related news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 96,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $3,560,247.76. Also, SVP Otis S. Sawyer sold 49,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $1,954,589.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,194,858.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,201 shares of company stock worth $13,156,808. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LZB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,216,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,244,000 after purchasing an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 3.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,343,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,480,000 after acquiring an additional 45,454 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after acquiring an additional 244,247 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 4.4% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 560,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,742,000 after acquiring an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,851,000 after acquiring an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on La-Z-Boy (LZB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.