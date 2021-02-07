Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

