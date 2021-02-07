Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,341,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,613,000 after acquiring an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 9,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $79.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.06 and a 12-month high of $96.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $890.13 million. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 36.80%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW)

