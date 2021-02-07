Lambda Trading 11.5% Higher This Week (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Lambda has a total market cap of $25.45 million and approximately $7.63 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lambda has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Lambda coin can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lambda Profile

Lambda (LAMB) is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,287,824,624 coins. The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im . The official message board for Lambda is medium.com/@Lambdaim

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Buying and Selling Lambda

