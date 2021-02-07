Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $375.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS.

Shares of LANC opened at $180.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $176.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $173.22. Lancaster Colony has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $186.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 0.25.

Get Lancaster Colony alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

In other news, Chairman John B. Gerlach, Jr. sold 4,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.50, for a total value of $820,932.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 292,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,213,963.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Lancaster Colony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancaster Colony and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.