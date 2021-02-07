Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $183.28 Million

Analysts expect Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to announce sales of $183.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $171.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $215.96 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $218.12 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $745.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $660.00 million to $897.86 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $758.95 million, with estimates ranging from $642.00 million to $933.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $173.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 111.63% and a positive return on equity of 23.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Laredo Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $29.90 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.51. The company has a market cap of $358.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 4.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61.

In other news, Director James R. Levy sold 650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $7,709,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,009 shares in the company, valued at $201,726.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pincus Private Equity Warburg sold 193,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.89, for a total value of $2,103,741.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,558,505 shares of company stock valued at $29,666,674. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,197,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $23,583,000 after purchasing an additional 184,007 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 268,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 106,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,001 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 116,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 122,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,046 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

