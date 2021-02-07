LEOcoin Hits Market Cap of $69,386.94 (LC4)

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LC4) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. LEOcoin has a market cap of $69,386.94 and approximately $344.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LEOcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0462 or 0.00000431 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,916.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,611.42 or 0.04140724 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $151.61 or 0.00389593 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.01149168 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.49 or 0.00471489 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.41 or 0.00386499 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.81 or 0.00238486 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00021431 BTC.

LEOcoin Token Profile

LC4 is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It launched on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,501,964 tokens. The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . LEOcoin’s official website is www.lc4foundation.org

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

