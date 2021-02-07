Lethean (LTHN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $3.00

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. One Lethean coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $307,055.91 and approximately $3.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 17.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,585.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,593.42 or 0.04129604 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 46.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $150.37 or 0.00389722 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.89 or 0.01147815 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00478125 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.52 or 0.00387505 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003579 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00239459 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00021328 BTC.

About Lethean

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

